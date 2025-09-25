Police roll out security plans ahead Ladoja’s installation as 44th Olubadan of Ibadan

The Police Command in Oyo State rolled out security plans on Thursday ahead of the installation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso in a statement in Ibadan, said the command had initiated comprehensive security protocols aimed at ensuring a secure and tranquil event.

Osifeso stated that the event, marking a notable cultural and historical milestone, is expected to attract distinguished guests and participants from around the world.

“In the light of the expected turnout, the Oyo State Police Command, in conjunction with relevant sister services, has perfected strategies for the execution of extensive security measures.

“These measures will encompass confidence-building patrols, heightened surveillance operations, and intelligence-led stop-and-search initiatives across the length and breath of the state,” Osifeso said.

According to the PPRO, special emphasis will be placed on all entry and exit points in and out of Oyo State, with particular attention directed towards the venue of the ceremony.

He said that attention would also focus on public parks, train stations, and the Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport in Ibadan, among others.

Osifeso said the committee set up by the Oyo State Government had communicated the impending closure of certain routes surrounding Mapo Hall, venue of the ceremony, starting from 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

He listed the restricted routes to include Beere Junction towards Mapo Hall, Born Photo Junction towards Oja’ba, Idi-Arere Junction towards Oja’ba and Itamerin Junction towards Mapo Hall.

He advised the public to adjust their movement plans and consider alternative routes to mitigate possible delays.

“The Command issues stern warning against any forms of public disorder, including unauthorised processions and movements within the metropolis before, during, and after the event,” he said.

Osifeso said the command solicited the public’s support in adhering to all directives to foster a peaceful atmosphere throughout the occasion.

He stated that the police command in the state has assured the safety of every individual’s life and property, and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the police emergency contact numbers.

