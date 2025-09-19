Police rescue kidnapped victim after 30 minutes gun duel in Abuja

The police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has rescued a kidnap victim after 30 30-minute of a gun duel with a group of kidnappers in the Guzape area of Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the FCT, Mr. Ajao Adewale, stated at a news conference on Friday in Abuja that the rescue operation was part of a raid conducted in the area between September 15 and September 18.

He said the operation that led to the rescue of the victim was a life-threatening battle that involved 30 minutes of heavy gun duel between police operatives and the hoodlums.

Adewale said two members of the vigilante group were injured in the attack on Sept. 15.

He said one of the injured later died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

According to the CP, the attackers had also attempted to kidnap two young ladies, but were rescued through a coordinated response operation led by him.

He stated that others involved in the operation included the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, the Rapid Response Squad Commander, and other officers.

“On Sept. 17, at about 10:32 p.m., the same group of bandits struck again at Karu, where one Nafiu Idris, a staff member of the FCTA’s Department of Urban Affairs, was abducted.

“Acting swiftly, the command Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in synergy with the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army, DSS operatives, Hunters, and Vigilantes, launched a clearance operation.

“On Sept. 18, at about 7:00 a.m., the bandits’ hideout was traced to Zinda Forest, behind the Nigerian Army Estate in Kurudu, bordering Nasarawa State.

“The gang engaged our operatives in a fierce gun battle, but our team overpowered them and three of the notorious criminals were neutralised,” he said.

The CP said the investigation revealed that the neutralised gang leader had been responsible for multiple kidnappings in Karu, Guzape, Kpobi, Army Estate, Kurudu, and several locations in Nasarawa State.

He said the gang’s planned attempt to kidnap a resident of Federal Housing Estate, Karu, on September 18 was successfully foiled.

Adewale said the command’s proactive anti-kidnapping and anti-banditry patrols were ongoing across border communities and identified hotspots.

The CP said the items recovered from the gang were two AK-49 rifles, two magazines with seven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition and two Itel handsets.

According to him, other items recovered include two ATM cards, two lighters, assorted charms, animal horns, and a cash sum of N10,000.

Meanwhile, CP said the command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit had recorded remarkable progress in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

He said 11 notorious drug dealers were arrested in coordinated raids across identified drug black spots in the FCT.

According to him, a total of 68 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis and other illicit drugs were recovered.

Adewale said the arrests were critical in disrupting criminal supply chains, reducing the rate of drug-fueled crimes, and keeping harmful substances away from communities.

Vanguard News