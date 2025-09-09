Police rescue kidnapped Egyptian in Oyo

The police command in Oyo State has rescued an Egyptian, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Sept. 8 in Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, CSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the rescue of the victim in a statement on Tuesday.

Osifeso said the Egyptian was kidnapped at the Alomaja area of Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan .

Osifeso said the safe rescue of the victim without payment of ransom was a testament to the outstanding and dedicated efforts of officers and inter-agency collaboration.

He stated that the directive and coordinated rescue initiative of the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, led to the prompt rescue of the victim.

“Through careful planning, intelligence analysis, and a swift response, the combined teams successfully located the abducted individual after an extensive search of the forests and border areas between Ogun and Oyo states .

“The rescue operation achieved the safe return of the victim without any ransom being exchanged,” he said.

Osifeso said the victim would be reunited with his family after undergoing all necessary medical interventions at the Police Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan.

He encouraged members of the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to the Police through emergency contacts.

The PPRO said that ensuring public safety was the command’s utmost priority and that the police were committed to maintaining a peaceful Oyo State for all.