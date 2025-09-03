Police rescue baby buried alive by mother in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old woman, Maryam Atiku, for allegedly burying her newborn baby girl alive in a shallow grave at Nasarawa, Dandi Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that the incident was uncovered after a farmer, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammed, noticed freshly dug sand on his farmland near Yaro village. He raised an alarm, prompting villagers to dig up the site, where they found the baby still alive.

A team of detectives rushed to the scene, rescued the infant, and took her to a nearby health facility where she is currently receiving medical care. The mother was later traced and arrested.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, condemned the act, describing it as “heinous and heartless,” and urged parents and guardians to guide their children against immoral behaviour that threatens societal values.

He assured residents that the Police would continue to safeguard lives and property across the state, stressing that criminal elements would be swiftly dealt with.