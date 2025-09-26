Police rescue 4-year-old girl sold for ₦3.7m by child traffickers in Ondo

…Syndicate operates across three states, victim found in Delta

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued a 4-year-old girl from a child-trafficking syndicate allegedly operating across Ondo, Delta, and Anambra states.

Police spokesperson, SP Ayanlade Olayinka, described the recovery of the child and the unmasking of the syndicate as “a major breakthrough” in the command’s fight against human trafficking.

The case began when one Sunday Kingsley of Alagbaka Extension, Akure, reported that his 4-year-old daughter, Jesinta, went missing while in the care of her mother, Sunday Happiness. Following investigations, the matter was first charged before the Family Magistrate Court, leading to the remand of some suspects before they were later granted bail.

A breakthrough came when Kingsley reported sighting the missing child in Asaba, Delta State. Acting swiftly, detectives from the Command’s Gender Desk Team recovered the child and reunited her safely with her family.

During the operation, police arrested 30-year-old Amaka Chukwuemeka, who allegedly confessed to purchasing the child for ₦3.7 million. She reportedly linked the transaction to others within the syndicate, including individuals who allegedly provided forged adoption documents.

Further arrests were made, exposing what police described as a “well-organized trafficking network” spanning multiple states.

SP Olayinka assured that investigations are ongoing to track all collaborators and bring them to justice.

“Ondo State cannot and will not be a safe haven for child traffickers or any criminal syndicate,” he vowed.