Police refute claims of political bias in Lagos 

The Police command in Lagos State has dismissed allegations linking its personnel to partisan politics, describing the claims as false, misleading, and damaging to the command’s reputation.

The command’s deputy spokesperson, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos.

He firmly distanced police personnel from insinuations associating them with political parties or partisan activities within the state.

Oluseyi said, “The allegations by a section of a political party that our personnel support one party against another are false, misleading, and a disservice.”

He explained that joint police teams, including conventional officers, tactical squads, and anti-riot units, had been deployed to patrol Alimosho Local Government Area and other parts of Lagos.

According to him, the deployment, which began on Sept. 4, aims to prevent crime, ensure public safety, and maintain peace across the state.

He added that no political party or individual had lodged complaints at any police station in Alimosho or elsewhere in Lagos regarding alleged attacks or reprisals.

“The deployed teams have remained professional and polite, providing security without bias. At no time did officers cover for political attacks,” Oluseyi stressed.

He further stated that Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olohundare Jimoh, had reiterated the command’s neutrality, emphasising its constitutional duty of law enforcement, protection of lives and property, and maintenance of peace.

Jimoh, he noted, urged political stakeholders and residents to channel genuine complaints to the police instead of resorting to mischief or blackmail to mislead the public.

The commissioner assured that all credible complaints would be addressed promptly and fairly by the command.

Jimoh also appealed to residents to remain law-abiding, go about their daily activities without fear, and assured them that Lagos State remains a peaceful place.

“The command remains committed to fairness, professionalism, and integrity in safeguarding public safety,” Oluseyi said.

Vanguard News