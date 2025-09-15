Police recover N.3m extorted from furniture maker in Edo 

The police command in Edo has said it recovered N300,000 allegedly extorted from a furniture maker by officers attached to the Oba Market Area Command in Benin.

CSP Moses Yamu, the command’s Public Relations Officer disclosed this in Benin today.

Yamu noted that disciplinary action would be taken against the officers involved.

According to him, the development followed a viral video posted by a social media influencer alleging the extortion.

He said that the money had been returned to the victim and the implicated officers detained.

“The officers involved have been promptly identified, the money has been fully recovered and returned to the victim, while the said officers have been detained and are to face disciplinary procedures in accordance with the extant regulations of the Nigeria Police Force,” Yamu said.

The police spokesperson added that stern administrative measures had also been taken against the Oba Market Area Command to reinforce professionalism and respect for citizens’ rights.

He urged members of the public to report any misconduct to its Public Complaints Bureau or the national Complaints Response Unit through dedicated hotlines (08150999335 and 08100389992).

“The Command under CP Monday Agbonika, encourages members of the public to report any unprofessional conduct by officers and men of the Command,” he said.

Yamu reassured Edo residents that the Command remained committed to “upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability in service delivery.”

