Police probe death of ex-Ondo SDP gov candidate, Akingboye



*Alleged N210m withdrawn from deceased’s account

By Evelyn Usman

Policemen from the Lagos State Police Command have visited the Victoria Garden City residence of late former Social Democratic Party ,SDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, following fresh controversy over his death.

The move came after a disturbing photograph of his corpse, showing visible bruises on his head, went viral on social media, sparking questions about the true cause of his death.

The image has heightened suspicion that Akingboye’s passing may not have been natural, contrary to earlier reports that he died quietly at home in the early hours of Wednesday, September 10,2025.

An overseas-based investigator, Olujimi Lijoka, alleged in a viral video that about N210 million was suspiciously moved from the late politician’s account just hours after his death.

According to him, N205 million was traced to three different accounts.

Lijoka in the video, said “I am not a court, but this is deeply suspicious. We cannot fold our arms. I call on Ikale sons and daughters to rise and demand justice for Otunba”.

Family sources hinted that Akingboye, fondly called OBA, might have sustained the injuries after a heated argument in his home degenerated into a violent altercation.

Unconfirmed reports said he was allegedly pushed during the quarrel, causing him to hit his head on the tiled floor and was later rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

Although some arrests have reportedly been made, the Lagos State Police Command was yet to release an official statement on the findings of its detectives as of press time.

Until his death, Akingboye, a philanthropist and businessman from Okitipupa, remained a prominent figure in Ondo politics.

He contested the November 2024 governorship election but lost to the incumbent, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC. He and his party, however, rejected the result, alleging widespread irregularities.