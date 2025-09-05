Police nab suspected kidnapper of 100-year-old man in Taraba

JALINGO—The Taraba State Police Command has arrested a suspect linked to the abduction of a 100-year-old man, Joshua Magani Ubandoma, in Sabon Pegi, Ibi Local Government Area.

Ubandoma was kidnapped from his residence on August 6, 2025, by three armed men. Police spokesperson, ASP James Lashen Saminu, said officers from the Ibi Division, working with local youths, tracked the kidnappers into a nearby forest. After an intensive search, they arrested a 37-year-old suspect, Kingsley Alose, on September 2, 2025.

He added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and ensure the victim’s safe release.

Commissioner of Police, Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, commended her officers for their swift response and reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting residents of the state.