Police nab robbery gang terrorising Benue-Enugu communities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A three-man suspected robbery gang terrorising communities and commuters along the Benue-Enugu states boundary have been arrested by operatives of the Benue State Police Command.

The gang members were reportedly nabbed at Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state during a stop-and-search operation near Obollo Afor in Enugu state.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet disclosed that the suspects namely, Mujahid Mohammed, Yahaya Abdullahi and Kalipha Mohammad were all residents of Mararaba, Nyanya, Abuja.

“During investigation, the suspects confessed belonging to a gang of armed robbers who have been terrorising the Orokam community in Benue State and other communities in Enugu State.

“They confessed to having robbed six flats at the Umukasi area and 10 flats at St. Theresa Area of Nsukka in Enugu State.

“They further averred that their ring leader, one Abba Mohammed who is presently at large escaped with their weapons in the course of the arrest.”

The Command noted that efforts were on to collaborate with the Enugu and Gombe State Police Commands with a view to apprehending the fleeing suspect in order to ensure his prosecution.

Recovered form the suspects was a bag containing 34 cellphones of different brands, three HP laptops, and two MP3 players.