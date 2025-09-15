Police launch manhunt for abductors of Imo ex-lawmaker

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI— The Imo State Police Command has launched manhunt for the abductors of former member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Ngozi Ogbu.

Ogbu, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, represented Okigwe State Constituency in the legislature.

A video had surfaced in the social media where Ogbu was seen pleading with government to withdraw security men from Okigwe, apparently suspected to be a condition given to him for his release by his abductors.

Spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Henry Okoye, in a statement yesterday said the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate deployment of the command’s tactical units to go after the abductors.

“The Imo State Police Command is aware of a viral video showing Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, former State Legislator who represented the Okigwe State Constituency, being held hostage by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has since ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Tactical Units, in synergy with other security agencies, and a detailed investigation has been launched to apprehend the hoodlums and ensure the safe rescue of the lawmaker who was abducted at Onuimo on September 9, 2025.

“The Command appeals to the general public to remain calm and vigilant.

“The Imo State Police Command assures Imolites that it will not relent until the perpetrators are brought to justice and the victim is safely reunited with his family”, the statement read.