Police launch manhunt for abductors of Ex-Imo lawmaker

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the abductors of Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Ogbu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), represented Okigwe State Constituency in the legislature.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the former lawmaker pleading with the government to withdraw security personnel from Okigwe, which is suspected to be a condition given by his abductors for his release.

In a statement on Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical units to track down the kidnappers.

“The Imo State Police Command is aware of a viral video showing Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, former State Legislator who represented the Okigwe State Constituency, being held hostage by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Tactical Units, in synergy with other security agencies. A detailed investigation has been launched to apprehend the hoodlums and ensure the safe rescue of the lawmaker, who was abducted at Onuimo on 07/09/2025,” the statement read.

The police urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring that efforts were ongoing to rescue Ogbu and bring the perpetrators to justice.