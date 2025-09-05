Police invite El-Rufai, ADC leaders over alleged conspiracy, incitement

Nasir El-Rufai

By Henry Ojelu

KADUNA—The Kaduna State Police Command has summoned former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, alongside six prominent leaders of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, for questioning over allegations of criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and causing grievous hurt.

In a letter by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Uzainu Abdullahi, the Command directed the ADC Chairman in the state to ensure the appearance of el-Rufai and the other party members at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, on September 8, 2025.

Those listed in the invitation include Bashir Sa’idu, Jafaru Sani, Ubaidullah Mohammed, popularly known as “30,” Nasiru Maikano, Aminu Abita, and Ahmed Rufa’i Hussaini, also called “Mikiya.”

The police letter, entitled Investigation Activities: Case of Criminal Conspiracy, Inciting Disturbance of Public Peace, Mischief and Causing Grievous Hurt, explained that the invitation was to enable the suspects to clarify allegations made against them by certain complainants.

The letter partly read: “This Department is currently investigating the above-mentioned case involving the following members of your party. You are requested to come along with them to SCID to clarify allegations reported against them by the complainants on September 8, 2025: Mal. Nasir El-Rufa’i, Bashir Sa’idu, Jafaru Sani, Ubaidullah Mohammed, aka 30, Nasiru Maikano, Aminu Abita, and Ahmed Rufa’i Hussaini, aka Mikiya.”

Although the details of the complaints were not disclosed, the police maintained that the move was part of efforts to sustain public peace and order in Kaduna State.