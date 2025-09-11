Police investigate mysterious death of two men dumped in LASU-Igando canal

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the gruesome killing of two young men whose bodies were found dumped in a canal along LASU-Igando Road, Iba area of Lagos.

The corpses, discovered in the early hours of Tuesday, had their hands tied behind their backs, with blue trash bags knotted tightly around their necks, raising suspicion that the victims may have been tortured and suffocated before being disposed of.

A resident of the area, Samuel Odutayo, described the scene as chilling, hinting at possible ritual undertones.

According to him, “The bodies were too clean, which suggests they were killed elsewhere and dumped here. Their hands were tied, and nylon bags were used to choke them. It looked like torture before death,” he said.

The incident has heightened fears in the community and comes against the backdrop of rising cult-related violence in the state, despite ongoing police crackdowns and the recent redeployment of divisional police officers.

confirming the discovery, Lagos State Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Babaseyi B. Oluseyi, said: “that investigations were underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the deaths and bring the perpetrators to justice.