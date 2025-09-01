Police intercept suspected gun runners in Katsina

…recover 1,295 rounds of ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi

In a major breakthrough against illegal arms trafficking, police operatives in Katsina State have intercepted a vehicle carrying firearms and ammunition, recovering over 1,295 rounds of live ammunition.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, “On September 1, 2025, at about 4:35 am, a patrol team attached to the Katsina State Command intercepted two suspects along the Ingawa–Karkarku village road, Katsina State.

“The individuals, identified as Abdussalam Muhammed (25) and Aminu Mamman (23), both residents of Baure village in Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State, were apprehended following credible intelligence and a swift tactical response by operatives.

“Upon searching their operational vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Golf with registration number RSH-528 BV, the following items were recovered concealed inside the vehicle:

One (1) General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG)

1,063 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition

232 rounds of 7.62x69mm PKT ammunition.”

Adejobi explained that preliminary investigations suggest the arms were being moved from Hadejia in Jigawa State towards Safana LGA, Katsina State. He noted that inquiries are ongoing to determine the source, intended recipients, and wider network behind the recovered weapons.

The suspects remain in custody pending further investigation.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the swift action of the officers, urging them to sustain the momentum in the fight against organized crime.

He further appealed to members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information that will assist security agencies in protecting lives and property.