Police in Delta arrest 80 armed robbery, other suspects in August

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olufemi Abaniwonda, yesterday, said 80 suspects involved in armed robbery and other activities were arrested by the command in the month of August 2025.

Abaniwonda made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the State Police Command’s headquarters, Asaba, on the achievements of th command in the month of August.

He said 31 firearms, 86 ammunition and cartridges as well as 50 laptops and phones were also recovered within the month.

“Deltans can attest to the fact that in recent times, the state has become very hot for criminals. I continue to assure all Deltans that the command under my watch will not relent in this mandate and will continue to go after criminally minded individuals in the state and ensure that they are arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

On one of the latest arrests, Abaniwonda said that on August 16, 2025, about 5.11a.m., operatives of Rapid Response Squad of Delta State Command, while on Stop and Search along DBS Road, Asaba, intercepted one Bassey age 39 years carrying a cross bag.

“Upon the search of the suspect, an English Beretta pistol was recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is part of a syndicate that usually breaks into people’s homes and cart away their properties, and he bought the gun for the sum of N30 000,” he said.

In another development, he said Police patrol team attached to Eagle-Net Special Squad, while on routine stop and search duty along Asaba Ibusa road, intercepted a Toyota Sienna car with registration number ASB-615-YF, driven by a 58 years old suspect.

Abaniwonda said: “Upon search of the vehicle, 75 rounds of live cartridges were recovered underneath the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Suspect was arrested, exhibit recovered, and investigation is ongoing.”