Police detain alleged impostor for attempted robbery in Minna

The Police Command in Niger has rescued and detained an impostor for alleged attempted robbery in Minna.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Thursday in Minna.

Abiodun stated that on September 16, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a police surveillance team from Chanchaga Division, in collaboration with state traffic personnel at the City Gate, arrested Ibrahim Abdullahi of Kubwa, Abuja.

He stated that the suspect allegedly impersonated a soldier and intercepted a motorcycle carrying two persons on the Tutungo–Farindoki Road.

“The suspect claimed he was taking them to the Army barracks in Minna. However, he diverted towards City Gate, leaving the barracks behind.

“On getting to the City Gate, the victims raised alarm as he attempted to escape with the motorcycle, which attracted a crowd. He was immediately rescued from the mob and arrested,” Abiodun said.

He added that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation.

