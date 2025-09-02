Police detain 23 over Lekki cult killings

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police command in Lagos State has arrested 23 suspected cultists over the alleged killing of three persons in the Lekki-Ajah area of the state.

Command spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the command had began discreet investigation into the incident, which occurred on Sunday in Lekki Phase 1, during an inter-cult clash that claimed three lives.

“The clash happened at a security duty post on an uninhabited open land along Wole Olateju Street, involving members of rival cult groups.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, personally mobilised to the scene with joint police teams to swiftly address the situation,” Hundeyin stated.

He said the newly created Anti-Cultism Team and other tactical units under the Elemoro Area Command were promptly deployed to Lekki Phase 1.

“Prompt and extensive raids on criminal hideouts and blackspots across Lekki were conducted, leading to the arrest of 23 suspects connected with the clash,” Hundeyin added.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspects included an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and a military camouflage cap.

“Other items recovered were two cutlasses, wraps of Indian hemp, a charm, and three hemp crushers,” the spokesperson added.

Hundeyin said the command had reinforced security in Lekki and surrounding areas with new crime prevention strategies to safeguard lives, property, and investments.

“As part of the measures, some Divisional Police Officers have been redeployed to strengthen crime control and ensure faster responses to distress calls,” he said.

He added that the Eko Strike Force, a specialised intervention unit, had been deployed to Lekki and its environs to tackle all forms of criminality.

Hundeyin urged residents to cooperate with the intervention team to ensure the operations succeed in maintaining safety and security.

According to him, the security situation in the Lekki-Ajah axis is under control, and normalcy has been fully restored following the clash.

“The public is advised to go about lawful activities without fear. Crime in Lekki is not alarming, and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Hundeyin added that all suspects caught with dangerous weapons and linked to the killings would be prosecuted in line with the law.

He further urged residents to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or contact the command’s emergency lines.

