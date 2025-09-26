Police deny killing suspected armed robber in custody in Benue

The Police Command in Benue has denied reports that its operatives killed a suspected armed robber, Philip Kpentuman, who died while in custody.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said this in a statement on Friday in Makurdi.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Emenari Ifeanyi, had ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Kpentuman’s death.

According to Edet, the suspect was arrested on Sept. 20 by operatives of Operation Zenda, who also searched his house.

She said that Kpentuman later led operatives to a hideout at Tse-Tamen settlement, Ugondu, Makurdi, where a locally made pistol and five cartridges hidden in a nylon bag were recovered.

“After the recovery, the suspect asked to ease himself, but instead attempted to escape from custody.

“He was rearrested with the help of youths in the community, who almost lynched him because of his criminal record, before the Police rescued him.

“Shortly after being rescued, the suspect complained of severe body pains. He was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” she said.

Edet said that the body had been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

She maintained that the Police strongly refuted claims of extra-judicial killing, saying their actions were aimed at saving lives.

The spokesperson added that the State Criminal Investigation Department had begun further investigation, and findings would be communicated in due course.

