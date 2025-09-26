Police confirm killing of 5 worshippers, abduction of others in Zamfara Mosque attack

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of five worshippers and the abduction of several others following a fresh attack by armed bandits at Yandoto town in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident to Vanguard in a telephone interview on Friday. He said the assailants stormed a mosque during morning prayers, killing five worshippers, injuring several others, and abducting many.

According to him, the victims who sustained injuries have been taken from Yandoto to Gusau Hospital for treatment.

“The bandits reportedly surrounded the mosque, locked it, and began shooting at worshippers while they were performing morning prayers,” Abubakar said.

He noted that while the exact number of those abducted is yet to be confirmed, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tsafe is compiling detailed records which will be forwarded to the command headquarters.

The police spokesperson assured that additional personnel have been deployed across the state to enhance security, particularly around places of worship. He appealed to residents to provide timely information to security agencies to help curb the menace.

It would be recalled that about two weeks ago, a similar attack occurred in Turbe village, also in Tsafe Local Government Area, where bandits killed several worshippers and abducted many.