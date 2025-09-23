Police confirm custody of self-kidnap suspect from Army in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has taken custody of a 38-year-old man, who allegedly faked his own abduction, from personnel of the 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigerian Army, Onitsha.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

Ikenga said preliminary investigation revealed that on Aug.15, the suspect staged his own kidnap and sent a text message to his family, demanding a ransom of ₦20 million for his supposed release.

He added that on Sept. 15, the police formally received the suspect from the army for further investigation.

“The suspect allegedly staged his own kidnap to extort money from his family members.

“Acting on a technology-driven intelligence, he was arrested in his hideout in Rivers “, he said.

He the public of the of the command’s diligent investigation to ensure justice was served.