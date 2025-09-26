Police confirm abduction of 17 passengers on Calabar Waterways

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 17 passengers by suspected sea pirates along the Calabar waterways.

The incident occurred on Thursday when gunmen hijacked a commercial passenger boat belonging to Sea Express Limited, which was ferrying at least 30 people from Calabar, Cross River, to Oron, Akwa Ibom.

Confirming the development on Friday night, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Igri Ewa, said the victims were taken to an unknown destination.

“We are aware of the abduction and we are making efforts to rescue the victims. At the moment, no contact has been made by their abductors, but we are on our toes to ensure they are released,” Ewa stated.

Family members of the abducted passengers have reportedly been unable to reach their loved ones as their mobile phones remain switched off.

A source told Vanguard that the attackers whisked away 17 passengers because their getaway boat could not carry more.

Among those who narrowly escaped was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 Cross River election.