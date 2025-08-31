Police commends Tayo Folorunsho over youth empowerment

The Nigerian Police Force has commended youth advocate and social impact leader Tayo Folorunsho for his remarkable contributions to youth development and social responsibility. The recognition presentation, held in Abuja, was spearheaded by Commissioner of Police Martin Nwogoh, Airwing Command, who lauded Folorunsho’s consistency in mentoring young Nigerians and promoting safer, more responsible communities.

For over a decade, Folorunsho has been actively involved in youth-focused initiatives, blending entertainment with education to inspire young people. His Edutainment programmes and creative interventions have provided platforms for youths to channel their energy into positive pursuits while discouraging crime, drug abuse, and social vices.

Commissioner Nwogoh said the Police Airwing deemed it necessary to recognise individuals like Folorunsho, whose efforts complement the Force’s mission of maintaining safety and order in society.

“Tayo Folorunsho has distinguished himself as a role model to our youths,” Nwogoh declared. “His programmes have helped in moulding young people into better citizens, and for that, the Nigerian Police Force, Airwing, is proud to honour him. Our work as security agents goes beyond enforcing laws; it also involves supporting those who help us in shaping society positively. Tayo’s dedication is exemplary, and we hope others will follow in his footsteps.”

Nwogoh further stressed that the Police are committed to engaging with communities and supporting citizens who contribute to national development.

“We believe that no one organisation can build a safe society alone. It takes partnerships, collaboration, and individuals like Tayo who step forward to give their time, energy, and creativity to guide the next generation. Recognising him today is also a way of telling other Nigerians that their good works will never go unnoticed.”

In his response, Folorunsho expressed humility and gratitude for the honour.

“I feel so humbled by this gesture,” he said. “I have always appreciated the support and encouragement of the Nigerian Police, and this recognition will inspire me not to rest on my oars. I feel truly appreciated.”

The recognition by the Police adds to Folorunsho’s long list of honours from notable agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Each award, observers say, reinforces his growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s most dedicated youth advocates.

Folorunsho as a visionary who continues to use creativity and mentorship to shape a brighter future for Nigeria’s younger generation.