Police authorities hold Guard of Honour for late IG Arase

Solomon Arase

Inspector-General(I-G) of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, said the late Dr Solomon Arase will be remembered for his distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the nation.

Egbetokun made the remarks on Saturday in Abuja during the Guard of Honour Parade held in honour of the late Arase, at the NPF Hangar, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

He said the Guard of Honour was a solemn duty carried out with deep respect, as a final farewell to the late former police chief.

According to Egbetokun, the parade was not merely a ceremonial event, but the last guard of honour to be mounted by the NPF in tribute to the departed former I-G.

“Our last salute to a man who devoted his entire life to public service through his distinguished career in the NPF.

“The late former I-G was one of the finest officers that had ever served in the Nigerian Police Force.

“He will be remembered for his legacy of distinguished service to the NPF and to our nation Nigeria.

“Today, I do not just mourn the departure of the late former I-G, we celebrate a legacy.

“His life teaches us that every career and tenure will end, but the impact of true service will endure across generations,” he said.

The I-G said no other police officer had yet, matched the record of serving as Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to three consecutive I-Gs after the late former I-G.

“Yes, we may have other officers who served as PSO to two or more I-Gs, but to serve three consecutive I-Gs in succession, that record is yet to be matched.

“In April 2015, he was appointed the 18th Indigenous Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His journey to that peak was not accidental, it was a culmination of excellent service, dedication, and discipline,” he said.

The I-G said the late I-G’s tenure was marked by profound policy and national reforms in the Nigeria Police Force that emphasised professionalism, discipline and respect for rule of law.

He said Arase’s administration believed that effective policing required not just the strength of arms but also the strength of character and compassion.

Egetokun said Arase’s service to the nation did not end with his career in the NPF, but was again, extended by his appointment as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He said the late former I-G had also, approached his oversight as the chairman of PSC with the same candour and vision that defined his policing career.

“On behalf of the NPF, I extend our profound heartfelt condolences to members of his family, the PSC, the government and the people Nigeria,” he said.