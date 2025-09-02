Police arrest suspected Lakurawa bandit, recover 10 rustled cows in Kebbi 

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Kebbi says it has apprehended a suspected Lakurawa bandit and recovered 10 rustled cows in the Bachaka community, Bunza Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the command, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He stated that on August 31, at approximately 5:30 p.m., acting on credible intelligence, one Salihu Umar ’42’, of the Dogon Dutse area in the Niger Republic, was apprehended at the Bachaka cattle market with 10 rustled cows.

Abubakar confirmed that the cows were owned by one Usman Aliyu of Zogirma town, Bunza LGA, whose 68 cows were rustled on Aug. 20 by suspected Lakurawa bandits, who crossed over to the Niger Republic.

“Following the remarkable breakthrough, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bello Sani, commended the bravery and intelligence-led policing strategy displayed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bachaka, and his men.

“The CP charged them to sustain the momentum,” he said.

He stated that the CP had directed the DPO to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Birnin Kebbi for a discreet investigation to be conducted.

This, he said, was with a view to intensifying efforts in apprehending the remaining fleeing gang members and recovering more rustled cows.

“Sani reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command in its ongoing onslaught against violent crimes for peace and stability to be maintained across the state.

“The CP also appealed to the people of Kebbi to remain vigilant and continue to support the police and other security agencies with accurate and timely information for prompt response,” Abubakar pleaded.

Vanguard News