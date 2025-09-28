Police arrest suspected killer of estate agent in Bayelsa

….CP Idu commends residents, Operation Puff Adder, assures of IG’s reward system

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA—The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu, has commended residents of the state, sister security agencies, and the tactical team Operation Puff Adder for their role in the arrest of George Idumangi, the suspected killer of 42-year-old estate agent, Richard Ekpebu.

Addressing journalists in Yenagoa at the weekend, CP Idu explained that swift intelligence gathering, collaboration between the Bayelsa and Lagos Police Commands, and support from the Nigerian Immigration Service led to Idumangi’s arrest at Festac Town, Lagos, while he attempted to procure an international passport to flee the country.

“The citizens of the state offered immense support to all our inquiries and efforts until he was arrested,” CP Idu said. “Concerned by the public outcry, we moved from Bayelsa through Rivers and Delta, and finally to Lagos to get him apprehended.”

He revealed that the suspect, who had swapped his phone, was traced after it was resold to an unsuspecting bank worker in Lagos. Through coordinated efforts with Lagos Police and Immigration officers, investigators tracked Idumangi, who was eventually arrested with the help of his dry cleaner.

The Commissioner disclosed that the suspect acted with his girlfriend, betraying the trust of his friend, the late Richard Ekpebu. He also displayed ammunition recovered from two other suspects who allegedly sought refuge in Bayelsa, noting that their arrest was made possible by vigilant residents.

CP Idu reassured Bayelsans of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s, commitment to rewarding officers who distinguish themselves in service. He praised CSP Chris Nwaogbo and his Operation Puff Adder team for their professionalism and dedication during the operation.

“Bayelsa has developed into a peaceful state, and we intend to keep it that way,” he said. “Our duty is to keep criminals far away from where people reside. Be rest assured that the governor has given us approval to deal decisively with crime and criminality in the state.”

Idumangi, accused of killing Ekpebu, was arrested earlier in the week in Lagos while attempting to secure an international passport. He is currently in police custody.