Police arrest suspected kidnapper of 100-year-old man in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the abduction of a 100-year-old man, Joshua Magani Ubandoma, in Sabon Pegi, Ibi Local Government Area.

Ubandoma was taken from his residence on August 6, 2025, by three armed men.

Police spokesperson, ASP James Lashen Saminu, said operatives from the Ibi Division, working with local youths, tracked the suspects into a nearby forest. Their efforts led to the arrest of 37-year-old Kingsley Alose on September 2, 2025.

He added that the investigation is ongoing as security operatives intensify efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects and secure the victim’s safe release.

Commissioner of Police, Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, commended the swift response of officers and assured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.