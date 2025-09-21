Police arrest six over attack on tactical teams in Benue

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested six suspects over attack on its Tactical Teams by suspected armed bandits and local militia in Benue.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Hundeyin said the suspects were arrested during an ongoing response operation in the state, following a deadly attack on the police teams at Agu Centre, Katsina-Ala/Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

He said the attack that occurred on Friday led to the death of three police officers with seven others missing.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue, Mr Innocent Emenari was currently leading the operation to rescue the missing officers and arrest other fleeing suspects.

He said the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, condemned the attack, describing it as cruel, unwarranted, and an affront on the good people of Benue.

Hundeyin said the I-G had ordered deployment of additional tactical assets to the area, adding that, no stone would be left unturned in restoring peace and security in Benue.

He said the arrested suspects are in police custody, assisting with useful information.

The police spokesman enjoined the public to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive to security agencies as efforts were being intensified to ensure rescue of the missing personnel.

He said the target was also to apprehend the fleeing suspects, and dismantle the criminal networks behind such reprehensible attacks.

Vanguard News