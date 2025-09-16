Police arrest seven over death of IBB University student

…Nab Four Robbery Suspects in Suleja

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the death of a student of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL). Four other suspects were also arrested in a separate armed robbery case in Suleja.

According to the Command, nineteen suspects were initially apprehended over the June 23 attack that led to the death of Abdulwahab Jafar, a 23-year-old 200-level Chemistry/Education student, but investigations later narrowed the number to seven.

The suspects, identified as Idris Hamza (27), Suleiman Damilare (27), Abdulsemiu Bashir (23), Bawa Aliyu (27), Yakubu Musa a.k.a. Pypa (24), Samson Abbah a.k.a. Small (28), and Solomon Musa a.k.a. Cabella (28), will face charges of criminal conspiracy, robbery, unlawful society, possession of dangerous weapons, internet fraud, and suspected culpable homicide.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said two of the suspects were arrested on June 27 at Fadikpe with cannabis, charms, and a Toyota Corolla vehicle. They allegedly confessed to being members of the Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) and admitted to cult-related activities at IBBUL, including initiation ceremonies.

Abiodun further disclosed that the suspects’ confessions led to additional arrests. One of them, Abdulsemiu Bashir, was found in possession of 16 SIM cards, a POS machine, and ₦77,000, suspected to have been proceeds from stolen phones. Others were linked to violent attacks and robberies on student lodges in Lapai.

In a separate development, the Command also arrested four suspects following a robbery in Suleja on September 6. The gang, numbering about ten, reportedly attacked a victim in his home behind a filling station, carting away seven phones, a plasma TV, solar panels, and other valuables. The victim, who sustained head injuries, was rushed to hospital.

The suspects arrested in connection with the Suleja robbery include Umar Abubakar (24), Ibrahim Lawali (18), Sirajo Musa (25), and Adamu Lawal (25). Police said some stolen items were recovered from them, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others who are still at large.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.