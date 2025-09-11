Police arrest self-acclaimed ‘Obi of Lagos’, halt planned coronation

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 65-year-old Chibuike Azubike for allegedly parading himself as the “Obi of Lagos.”

Azubike, a native of Obodoukwu, Ideato North LGA of Imo State, was arrested alongside three others — Chibuzor Ani, 57; Martins Nwaodika, 65; and Ikechukwu Franklin Nnadi, 41 — on Saturday.

According to a statement by Babaseyi Oluseyi, deputy spokesperson of the command, the suspects were planning to unveil a prototype of a N1.5 billion “Palace of Obi of Lagos State” on September 13 in Amuwo Odofin.

Acting on intelligence, police operatives sealed off the venue to prevent the event from holding and to protect members of the public from being misled.

“In furtherance of this preventive action, the Command deployed adequate manpower, including conventional police operatives, Eko Strike Force teams, and other tactical squads, to the premises earmarked for the ceremony,” the statement reads.

“Their presence was to guarantee that the event did not hold as planned and to ensure that public order and peace within the area were not compromised.”

Oluseyi added that the suspects are being held at the command headquarters in Ikeja and will be charged once investigations are concluded.

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh urged Lagos residents to remain vigilant.

He warned that such acts are unlawful and capable of disturbing public peace.

“The Command will continue to enforce the law firmly and decisively against any individual or group engaging in acts that undermine legality, public order, and the integrity of the state,” Jimoh said.

Vanguard News