Police arrest notorious bandit ‘Dankani’, recover weapons in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

In its ongoing fight against banditry and other criminal activities, the Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a notorious armed bandit, Muhammadu Dan Kani, popularly known as “Akki,” from Kuraje in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Speaking at a press conference at the Command headquarters in Gusau on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, said the 57-year-old suspect was apprehended in Funtua, Katsina State, following credible intelligence linking him to several kidnapping cases across the state.

According to the CP, the suspect was arrested with 11 fabricated firearms, 25 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and six live cartridges, all recovered as exhibits. He noted that investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the firearms and apprehend other members of the criminal network.

In a separate operation, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command intercepted a Toyota Corolla car during routine patrol. Upon a search, officers recovered four AK-47 rifles, 200 rounds of PKT ammunition, 28 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and four empty AK-47 magazines. The weapons were concealed in a sack of oranges belonging to one Nasuru Dawan Jiya, who confessed to transporting the arms to bandits in Gurusu Village. The CP said efforts are underway to arrest his accomplices and dismantle the entire supply chain.

Similarly, on September 19, 2025, at about 4:30 p.m., operatives on intensive patrol along the Gusau-Sokoto Highway near the Gada Biyu area intercepted two male suspects riding motorcycles. They were found in possession of 18 fabricated firearms. The case, according to the CP, is currently under investigation at the State Intelligence Criminal Department (SICD) Gusau.

Maikaba noted that these achievements reflect the ongoing transformation and renewed determination of the Zamfara Police Command.

“Let me assure the good people of Zamfara State that the Police Command remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate criminal activities and ensure the safety of all residents. We continue to urge members of the public to support the Police by providing timely and actionable information. Your cooperation is invaluable in the fight against crime,” he said.