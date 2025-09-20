Police arrest man for assaulting wife in viral video

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command has arrested one Fatai Quadri following a viral video that captured him violently assaulting his wife, Rukayat Quadri, at their residence in Illese-Ijebu on the 15th of September, 2025.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, made this known to newsmen in a statement issued in Abeokuta, on Saturday night.

According to Odutola, the suspect, who was seen inflicting fist blows on the victim, resulting in bodily harm, was promptly apprehended by operatives of the Igbeba Divisional Police Headquarters, Ijebu Ode.

She added that preliminary investigation revealed that the assault stemmed from a marital dispute, arising from allegations of infidelity.

Investigation further indicated that the suspect had transferred ownership of a 10-room en-suite apartment, jointly built with his wife, to another woman which provoked the violent attack.

The victim is presently receiving medical treatment, while the suspect remains in custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for domestic violence and warns that anyone found culpable of such act will face the full wrath of the law.

“Members of the public, especially victims of domestic abuse, are advised to promptly report all forms of violence or threats to the nearest police station for immediate action”.

“Silence only empowers perpetrators, but timely reporting ensures protection and justice”, she said.