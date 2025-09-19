Police arrest Lagos Island NURTW boss over murder allegations; CP leads response to protest

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 55-year-old man, Shamsideen Oladiti, a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss on Lagos Island, popularly known as Shameleon, over allegations of assault and murder.

According to the command,Oladiti is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba, where discreet investigations into the two cases are ongoing.

Vanguard gathered that on September 17, 2025, at about 3:00 p.m., the suspect allegedly attacked a dispatch rider in Lagos Island, using a helmet and fists to inflict serious injuries. The victim, who was rushed to hospital, is said to be on oxygen and still receiving treatment.

The police further disclosed that a separate complaint had earlier been lodged against the suspect over an incident on August 28, 2025. During the altercation, Adio allegedly used a metallic ring to repeatedly strike another man on the head and face, leaving him with severe injuries.

Despite medical care, the victim died on September 17, 2025, and his remains have since been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

News of the man’s death triggered protests at the suspect’s office in Sandgrouse Market, Lagos Island, where sympathisers of the deceased set two of Adio’s motorcycles ablaze, heightening tension in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, personally led mobile policemen, tactical squads, and conventional officers to the scene to restore normalcy. He assured residents that the suspect remains in custody and will be prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

The CP also appealed to Lagos residents to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that the command is committed to ensuring justice.

Meanwhile, the state command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, clarified that the dispatch rider beaten on Wednesday by the suspect is still alive, contrary to some reports of his death.

She said: “We have confirmed from the family that he is still alive. He is not dead, although he is currently breathing with the aid of oxygen. The one who died passed on September 17th. He was also beaten by Oladiti on August 28th but died on Wednesday, September 17th.”