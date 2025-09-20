Police arrest armed robbery kingpin behind Allen Avenue gold jewellery attack

Screenshot from a CCTV footage

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old notorious armed robbery kingpin, hired assassin, and murderer, John Samuel, who masterminded the violent gold jewellery attack at Allen Avenue, Ikeja, last month.

According to a statement issued by the command, Samuel, an ex-convict from Akwa Ibom State, was tracked to his hideout in Epe and apprehended by operatives of the Command around 2:00pm on September 19, 2025.

The statement also noted that Samuel had recently been released from prison after serving a six-year jail term for armed robbery.

Police investigations revealed that on August 18, 2025, the suspect, armed with an English pistol, shot and wounded businessman, Gbenga Obama, before dispossessing him of an expensive gold necklace and other valuables in broad daylight at Gbajobi Street, Allen Avenue. CCTV footage of the incident captured Samuel pulling the trigger while his accomplice waited on a motorcycle for a quick escape.

The statement also explained that the victim, Obama who sustained serious gunshot injuries, has since been treated and discharged from the hospital. The suspect later confessed to selling the stolen necklace for N4 million, far below its actual value.

Confirming the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohudare Jimoh, commended the gallantry of the operatives, assuring Lagosians that efforts are ongoing to track down other members of the gang.

“The suspect is vicious and notorious for shooting at victims before dispossessing them of valuables. We will ensure that all his accomplices are brought to justice,” the CP said.

He further warned criminal elements that Lagos has no hiding place for them, stressing that the Command remains committed to the safety and protection of all residents.