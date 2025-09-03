Police arrest 5,936 suspects, recover firearms in nationwide crackdown on gunrunning

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force says it arrested 5,936 criminal suspects and recovered 360 prohibited firearms and 5,953 rounds of live ammunition during nationwide operations in August.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) base in Guzape, Abuja. He said the arrests were made by operatives of the IRT and other special units as part of intensified efforts to combat gunrunning and the proliferation of illegal arms.

According to Adejobi, those arrested include 715 armed robbery suspects, 306 kidnappers, 533 homicide suspects, 149 for unlawful possession of firearms, 371 for sexual-related offences, 590 suspected cultists, and 3,272 others for various crimes.

He cited several notable cases, including the arrest of one Jane Anodua in Rivers State for her alleged role in child trafficking reported by the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs. Her arrest, he said, led to the rescue of four children, two of whom had been trafficked from Plateau to Imo State.

Another breakthrough came with the July 13 arrest of a suspected gunrunner, Tanfa Binbol, who was allegedly operating between Taraba and Plateau States. A search of his premises reportedly yielded three AK-47 rifles, five pistols, and a pump-action rifle.

Similarly, on July 27, police operatives arrested one Jerauji Ibrahim in Adamawa State and recovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, and 19 rounds of live ammunition. Further operations also led to the recovery of additional rifles, pistols, and ammunition from criminal hideouts.

Adejobi said the operations demonstrated the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to safeguarding lives and property.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains firmly committed to ensuring Nigerians can go about their daily activities in peace and without fear of the unknown,” he said.