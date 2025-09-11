Police arrest 5,176 suspects in Enugu, credits success to proactive policing

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested 5,176 suspects for various offences in the last six months, attributing the feat to its proactive approach to policing.

Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, who disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, said the strategy has significantly curbed serious crimes across the state.

“Our proactive approach has yielded impressive results in combating crimes across the state. While a few incidents may have occurred beyond our control, we have consistently responded with swift and effective remedial actions,” Giwa stated.

Breaking down the arrests, he revealed that 98 suspects were apprehended for armed robbery, 87 for kidnapping, 50 for murder, 16 for unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, 11 for rape and defilement, and 122 for cult-related activities.

The command also rescued 113 kidnapped victims, recovered 105 firearms and ammunition, and seized 71 vehicles, many of them high-end cars.

Highlighting notable cases, Giwa cited the arrest of an 18-year-old, Obodoagu Ikediekpere, accused of kidnapping and killing his 5-year-old cousin. He also referenced the case of alleged native doctor Obieze Levi, alias “E Dey Play E Dey Show”, who, along with two accomplices, was charged with kidnapping and ritual murder. Additionally, two sisters, Juliet Chukwu and Ngozi Nancy Chukwu, were arrested and remanded for allegedly kidnapping their kinsman and collecting a ₦10 million ransom.

The police commissioner commended his officers for their commitment and acknowledged the support of sister security agencies. He also thanked Governor Peter Mbah for establishing the state’s Command and Control Centre, which he said has enhanced crime-fighting efforts.