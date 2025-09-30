Police arrest 5 notorious bandits leaders in Abuja, recover large cache of arms, ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja has tracked down and arrested five suspected notorious and wanted banditry suspects who had been terrorising the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and neighbouring states through kidnapping and armed robbery activities, while also recovering a cache of arms and ammunition from the gang.

Spokesman of FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement, yesterday, said: “This operation, which was led by the Commander Scorpion Squad, took place from September 20, through September 28, 2025.

“The suspects are responsible for several kidnappings in the North Central, North West, and North East regions of the country, and have been on the wanted list of the Police and other security agencies.

“They were tracked to Nasarawa State, where they were arrested.

“The suspects are, Abdullahi Garuba aka Alhaji Ore, 40 years, Yusuf Inuwa aka Alhaji Dabunda, 59 years, David Kaika aka Baba 29 years, Baba Imaji, female, 36 years, and Ibrahim Nasiru aka Pepper.

“The Police recovered the following exhibits from the suspects during the operation comprising 2,186 rounds of live 7.62 by 39mm AK-47 ammunition, two AK-47 rifles with obliterated serial numbers, one locally fabricated pistol with two live cartridges and five operational motorcycles used by the suspects.

“All suspects have confessed to their crimes and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

“Efforts are ongoing to track and arrest their other gang member currently on the run.

“Commending the bravery and gallantry of the officers, CP Ajao Adewale reassured the public of his continued efforts to rid the FCT and its environs of crime and criminality.”