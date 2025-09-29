Police arrest 5 notorious bandit leaders in Abuja

…Recover Cache of Arms and Ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja have arrested five notorious bandit leaders wanted for terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring states through kidnapping and armed robbery. A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the operation.

Spokesperson of the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed that the operation, led by the Commander of the Scorpion Squad, took place between 20th and 28th September 2025.

According to Adeh, the suspects have been linked to several kidnappings across the North Central, North West, and North East regions and had long been on the wanted list of the Police and other security agencies. They were eventually tracked to Nasarawa State, where they were apprehended.

The arrested suspects include:

Abdullahi Garuba, aka Alhaji Ore, 40 years

Yusuf Inuwa, aka Alhaji Dabunda, 59 years

David Kaika, aka Baba, 29 years

Baba Imaji (female), 36 years

Ibrahim Nasiru, aka Pepper

Exhibits recovered during the operation include:

2,186 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm AK-47 ammunition

Two AK-47 rifles with obliterated serial numbers

One locally fabricated pistol with two live cartridges

Five operational motorcycles used by the suspects

“All suspects have confessed to their crimes and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations,” Adeh stated, adding that efforts are underway to arrest other fleeing gang members.

Commending the officers involved, FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, reassured residents of his commitment to rid the FCT and its environs of crime and criminality.

The Command urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police by reporting suspicious activities via its emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913, or the CRU: 08107314192.