Police arrest 11 suspected drug dealers in Abuja, recover 68 bags of cannabis

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA—The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 11 suspected drug dealers in a series of coordinated operations across known drug black spots within the territory, as part of a renewed crackdown on drug trafficking.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the raids were conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Unit and led to the recovery of 68 bags of substances believed to be cannabis.

“The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal supply networks and reduce drug-fueled crimes within the nation’s capital,” Adeh said.

She added that the breakthrough marks a major step in dismantling criminal supply chains, curbing drug-induced offences, and ensuring harmful substances are kept away from communities.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying operations against drug-related crimes and urged residents to support its efforts by providing timely and useful information via the emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913, and CRU: 08107314192.