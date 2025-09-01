Police arrest 107 suspects for various crimes in Kano

The Nigeria Police Force

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command announced a significant breakthrough with the arrest of no fewer than 107 suspects involved in various major crimes.

The State’s Commissioner for Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, while addressing newsmen at the Bompai police headquarters in Kano, said the suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from armed robbery, illicit drug trafficking, motor vehicle and motorcycle theft, thuggery, and other social vices.

CP Bakori said the breakthrough was recorded under the newly introduced initiative, “Operation Kuka Kura” as the suspects were arrested within one month.

He also said the command recorded a steady decline in crimes such as thuggery, among others, which underscores the effectiveness of the strategy.

According to him, “In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Federal Republic of Nigeria, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on community-centered policing, the Kano State Police Command intensified its efforts through the implementation of ‘Operation Kukan Kura’, which incorporates both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. This initiative is designed to foster active public participation in policing and a collaborative approach to addressing criminal activities.

“Operation Kukan Kura” engages communities as active stakeholders in policing efforts, leveraging their unique positions as the eyes and ears of the Police within neighborhoods. This approach, akin to community policing, has yielded remarkable results, particularly a significant reduction in thuggery-related crimes (Fadan-Daba) across the State. The steady decline in these crimes underscores the effectiveness of this strategy and the vital role played by community members in supporting its implementation.

“Within the month of August 2025, the Command achieved notable operational successes, including the arrest of one hundred and seven (107) suspects involved in various major crimes such as armed robbery, illicit drug trafficking, motor vehicle and motorcycle theft, thuggery, and other social vices. A summary of these achievements is as follows:

“Eight (8) Armed Robbery Suspects, Eight (8) Suspected Kidnappers, Three (3) Human Trafficking Suspects, Fourteen (14) Suspected Drug Dealers, Two (2) Suspected Motor Vehicle Thieves, Six (6) Motorcycle Thieves, Five (5) Suspected Thieves, and Sixty-One (61) Suspected Thugs (Yan-Daba).

“The command has rescue one Human Trafficking Victim, recovered One (1) AK-47 Rifle, Seven (7) Fabricated Guns, Eleven (11) Live Ammunition, Seven (7) Motor Vehicles, Eight (8) Motorcycles, One Hundred and Two (102) Cutlasses, Seventy-Four (74) Knives, One Hundred and Eleven (111) Parcels, Four Hundred and Fifty-eight (458) Wraps of Dried Leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and Fifty-nine (59) Mobile Phones among others.

“From the launch of ‘Operation Kukan Kura’ on 1st July, 2025, to date, a total of four hundred and seventy three (473) dangerous weapons, and a large quantity of illicit drugs have been recovered.

“We commend our officers for their selfless service, even as we continue to remain committed to refining our strategies and leveraging community collaboration, technological resources, and operational capabilities to tackle any likely emerging security challenges. We will continue to adapt and innovate our approaches to stay ahead of criminal elements and maintain peace and stability in the State.

“I urge all Kano residents to partner with the Police and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or the Command’s emergency contact numbers,” CP Bakori however, stated.

Vanguard News