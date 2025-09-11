Police apprehend alleged notorious car snatcher in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina has successfully apprehended a 28-year-old suspected notorious car snatcher in Katsina.

DSP Abubakar Aliyu, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement on Thursday in Katsina, said that the arrest followed renewed efforts by the command in the fight against car theft.

He said, “On Aug. 30, at about 8:00a.m., information was received at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit that a black Toyota Corolla, 2019 model, robbed from the residence of Mr Sunday Solomon of Federal Housing Authority, Lugbe, Abuja, was traced to Katsina State.

“Upon receipt of the information, quickly, detectives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit swung into action, and successfully tracked the stolen vehicle to Kofar-Kwaya area, Katsina metropolis.”

The PPRO further revealed that following diligent efforts, the team successfully arrested one Muhammad Abdullahi, aged 28, of Kofar-Kaura quarters, Katsina, in possession of the said vehicle.

He further revealed that during the investigation, the suspect confessed to having received the stolen vehicle from one Abdul, alias Dukiya, of Malumfashi, Katsina State, another notorious car snatcher, now at large.

Aliyu stated that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s) as the investigation continued.

The PPRO quoted the Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, as commending the dedication and professionalism of the operatives.

Shehu also reassured the public of the command’s commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order in the state.

The CP further called for continued cooperation and timely information to aid crime fighting in the state.

