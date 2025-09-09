PMS: Black market hits N1,500 as petrol stations shut down in Calabar

…endless queues resurface, passengers stranded

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Filling stations belonging to both independent and major marketers in Calabar have shut down operations in compliance with the ongoing strike declared by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Checks by Vanguard across the Cross River capital on Tuesday revealed that all outlets along Etta Agbor, Marian, and Calabar South were under lock and key. The closures followed fears of sanctions from NUPENG’s task force and monitoring team amid the raging dispute between the union and the Dangote Group.

Findings showed that most stations stopped selling fuel late Monday night, while a few dispensed briefly in the early hours of Tuesday before shutting their gates.

As of the time of filing this report, only NNPC outlets were dispensing petrol, but with long, chaotic queues stretching several metres.

Some major marketers such as Fynefield and MRS remained closed, while popular stations including Mobil, Eterna, Shafa, Uddy King, and Total were also locked up.

With the shutdown, black market operators are cashing in. Prices have soared to between ₦1,300 and ₦1,500 per litre, depending on the location.

The situation has left commuters stranded at major bus stops, as transport fares have doubled or even tripled. For instance, a trip that previously cost ₦200 now goes for ₦500, while ₦300 routes now attract ₦600.

Unable to afford the new fares, many residents were seen trekking long distances, particularly from Atimbo Roundabout through Etta Agbor to Watt Market.