PMK, Deji-Kurunmi, others for BAWCO 2025

By Ebunoluwa Sessou



Transformational Coach, Pastor Debola Deji-Kurunmi, DDK, as well as Music Minister, Deborah Ajayi among others have been scheduled for the Blessed Above Women Conference, BAWCO, Soar 2025 coming up on September 6.



The 2025 is the 12th edition of the Blessed Above Women Conference hosted by Pastor Mary Kristilere, PMK, with the theme, Soar.



The event organised by Shepherdhill Baptist Church under the leadership of the Senior Pastor and Pastor-in-charge, Dr Israel Kristilere, is an annual women’s empowerment gathering that provides spiritual enrichment, leadership training, and practical wisdom for women across different walks of life.



According to the convener, Pastor Mary Kristilere, BAWCO’s vision was birthed in 2014 but currently organised by the YWF of Shephedhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos adding that, BAWCO has grown into a movement that inspires thousands of women to embrace their God-given purpose, break barriers, and thrive in all aspects of life.



Her words: “BAWCO features dynamic speakers, life-transforming messages, worship sessions, and networking opportunities aimed at building a community of strong, faith-driven women. The conference also addresses key issues such as entrepreneurship, career growth, family life, and personal development from a Christian perspective.



“Women leave the conference equipped, motivated, and ready to impact their families, churches, and society at large”, she said.



Pastor Mrs. Mary Kristilere is a woman dedicated to God, family, and humanity. She is also the convener of Salt & Light Believers Conference,SLBC, a life-transforming gathering designed to inspire, equip, and empower Christians to live as the light of the world and the salt of the earth.



PMK is a certified fitness and weight loss coach who runs Fitness and Health, FITAH, an online fitness coaching outfit. In 2022, she launched the United Against Sexual Abuse,UASA Foundation to combat sexual abuse.