September 19, 2025

PLATEAU:  We’re reviving agriculture, others  amidst struggle with insecurity — MUTFWANG

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

…Says  Plateau State is turning to the fertile strength of its soil to heal the  wounds of years of violent conflict

By  Marie-Therese  Nanlong

Governor Caleb Mutfwang  says  the   State’s  long-standing  agricultural  heritage  is  now  the  cornerstone  of  one  of  the  strategies  to  restore  peace,  rebuild  livelihoods,  and  diversify  an  economy  battered  by  decades  of  violence.

This  comes  against  the  grim  findings  of  a  state-appointed  Fact-Finding  Committee,  which  reported  that  420  communities  were  attacked  and  nearly  12,000  people  killed  in  persistent  assaults  stretching  over  two  decades.

Presenting  the  report  in  Jos,  Committee  Chairman  Major  General  Rogers  Nicholas  (rtd.)  described  the  bloodshed  as  “coordinated,  the  motives  deliberate,  and  the  sequences  devastating.”

He  detailed  how armed  militias  exploit  porous  borders  from  Nasarawa,  Kaduna,  Bauchi,  and  Taraba  to  strike  Plateau  villages  and  retreat,  mostly  unchallenged.

Receiving  the  report,  Governor  Mutfwang  pledged  to  implement  every  recommendation  and  to  submit  the  document  to  President  Bola  Tinubu  and  national  security  agencies  “to  enable  them  have  an  insight  and  true  story  behind  the  decades  of  violence  in  the  State  for  a  durable  solution.”

He  warned  that  no  one  would  be  above  the  law,  stressing  that  “it  is  only  the  truth  that  can  set  people  free.”

While  security  remains  a  priority,  the  governor  believes  lasting  peace  depends  equally  on  economic  renewal.

“Agriculture  is  the  backbone  of  our  prosperity  agenda,”  he  declared  during  a  subsequent  meeting  with  the  Nigerian  Guild  of  Editors.

“By  revitalizing  our  farmlands,  supporting  farmers  with  technology  and  markets,  and  ensuring  value-chain  development,  we  will  restore  confidence  and  provide  alternatives  to  conflict,”  he  said.

To  translate  that  vision  into  action,  the  State  is  forging  partnerships  with  the  International  Institute  of  Tropical  Agriculture  (IITA)  in  Ibadan,  Oyo  State,  and  reviving  the  once-vibrant  BARC  Farms.  It  is  also  working  on  improving  livestock  breeds,  local  feed  production,  and  a  modern  abattoir  to  strengthen  Plateau’s  comparative  advantage  in  meat  production.

The  administration  is  also  prioritizing  irrigation  schemes  to  reduce  dependence  on  erratic  rainfall  and  to  expand  year-round  vegetable  and  grain  cultivation,  which  Plateau’s  temperate  climate  naturally  supports.

Mutfwang  promises  “innovative  measures  to  boost  processing,  storage,  and  market  access  so  that  Plateau  produce  like  potatoes,  maize,  vegetables,  flowers,  and  fruits  can  compete  nationally  and  internationally.”

The  governor’s  agricultural  ambitions  however  hinge  on  security  as  he  announced  the  recruitment  of  1,000  carefully  screened  youths  into  Operation  Rainbow,  the  State’s  community-based  security  outfit,  to  provide  early  warning  and  rapid  response  in  rural  areas.

The  Fact-Finding  Committee  underscored  the  urgency  of  this  step,  warning  of  bandit  cells  in  border  zones  of  Nasarawa  and  extremist  incursions  in  Wase  and  Kanam.

“Communities  consistently  identified  armed  Fulani  militias  and  cross-border  herder  groups  as  key  aggressors,”  Nicholas  reported,  while  also  noting  localized  conflicts  over  land  and  politics.

Mutfwang  insists  that  a  secure  environment  for  farmers  is  non-negotiable,  promising  transparency  and  accountability  in  all  security  operations.

Beyond  farm  gates,  the  administration  is  investing  in  infrastructure  critical  to  agricultural  commerce.  Rural  road  rehabilitation  spans  all  17  local  government  areas,  including  380  kilometers  under  the  World  Bank-assisted  RAMP  project.

The  governor  is  also  lobbying  for  completion  of  the  long-delayed  Jos-Bauchi-Gombe  federal  highway,  vital  for  moving  produce  to  northern  and  southern  markets.

Complementary  projects  include  the  construction  of  a  modern  central  market  in  Jos  and  upgrades  of  storage  facilities  to  curb  post-harvest  losses.  These  efforts,  Mutfwang  says,  will  “link  farmers  directly  to  buyers,  reduce  middlemen  exploitation,  and  guarantee  better  prices.”

To  sustain  growth,  the  government  is  grooming  a  new  generation  of  agri-entrepreneurs.

To  reposition  education,  tuition  for  Plateau  indigenes  in  tertiary  institutions  has  been  cut  by  half,  scholarship  funding  tripled,  and  technical  colleges  retooled  to  teach  agribusiness,  irrigation  technology,  and  modern  animal  husbandry.

“Our  young  people  must  see  agriculture  as  profitable,  not  as  drudgery,”  the  governor  emphasized.

The  Nigerian  Guild  of  Editors,  led  by  its  President  Eze  Anaba,  commended  Mutfwang’s  “visionary,  people-focused  leadership”  and  his  peace-building  drive,  including  the  revival  of  The  Standard  newspapers  to  tell  Plateau’s  story  from  within.  The  Editors  toured  ongoing  projects  and  commended  the  administration’s  balanced  handling  of  security  and  development.

For  residents  weary  of  conflict,  the  combined  message  of  security,  infrastructure,  and  agricultural  renewal  offers  hope.  With  markets  opened,  roads  rebuilt,  the  State  aims  to  reclaim  its  title  as  the  nation’s  food  basket.

“Our  goal  is  simple,  to  rise  above  years  of  crisis  into  a  new  era  of  peace,  prosperity,  and  productivity,  an  era  where  every  farmer,  every  trader,  every  child  can  dream  again,”  the  governor  noted.

