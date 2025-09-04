Plateau: PLASIEC releases timetable for 2026 LG elections

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has announced that local government elections will be conducted across the 17 councils of Plateau State on 1st September, next year.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in his office in Jos, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Plangji Cishak, said the notice is in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2024.

He explained that the publication of the notice of election and the official timetable take place exactly one year before the polls as required by law, and further stated that political parties are expected to conduct their primaries between 12th January and 30th January, 2026, in order to democratically nominate their candidates.

Cishak noted the collection of nomination forms by political parties will take place from 2nd to 6th February, 2026, while the submission of completed forms is scheduled to hold between 9th February and 2nd March, 2026.

The particulars of candidates will be published on 7th March, 2026, while the screening and verification exercise for chairmanship and councillorship candidates will take place from 11th to 16th March, 2026.

The Commission also announced that appeals arising from the screening exercise will be received on 20th March, 2026, and heard on 23rd March, 2026, after which the final list of candidates will be published on 30th March, 2026. Political campaigns are expected to commence on 31st March, 2026, and will continue until midnight of 30th August, 2026.

PLASIEC further disclosed that the register of voters will be published on 21st July, 2026, while political parties are required to submit the names and addresses of their polling agents to the Commission on 12th August, 2026. The notice of poll will be published on 17th August, 2026, and all campaigns will officially close on 30th August, 2026, ahead of the election day fixed for 1st September, 2026.

The Commission assured the public and all political stakeholders that the elections will be conducted within the constitutionally stipulated timeframe, which is not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of current local government officials.

The Chairman, also pledged to ensure transparency, fairness, and strict adherence to the law, while urging political parties to comply with the timetable and conduct internal processes in line with democratic principles.