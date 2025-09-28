Pivot Nigeria initiative to debut with independence Lagos conference

By Morenike Taire

LAGOS- A new thought leadership platform, Pivot Nigeria will hold it’s inaugural conference two days after the country’s 65th independence anniversary, with a focus on reshaping Nigeria’s global image.

It’s conveners, communications firm HighStakes PR Professionals led by Victoria Uwadoka, a seasoned image maker with decades of multinational experience, hope to rewrite the narrative being put out about Nigeria, revealing in a statement that Pivot Nigeria seeks to influence how the country is perceived both locally and internationally, at a time when global views of Nigeria continue to affect investment, tourism, diplomacy, and national morale.

Organisers add that the conference aims to challenge negative perceptions of Nigeria, highlight authentic narratives, and encourage collaboration across sectors to address national challenges.

Themed “Resetting the Lens”, Confirmed speakers include actor and cultural figure Richard Mofe-Damijo, Afia TV chief executive Emeka Mba, and former senator and activist Shehu Sani.

Participation is open to professionals, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and students.