Pitcher Showcase Lagos holds Sept 25 to celebrate creative industry

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

To celebrate the creative industry, Organiser of Pitcher Showcase Lagos, Pitcher Lagos Festival, has scheduled to hold her event on September 25, 2025 in Lagos.

The event is expected to bring together creatives, marketers, media professionals, and academics to highlight achievements in Africa’s marketing communications industry.

A statement from the organiser said there would networking opportunities, exhibitions, and recognition of both established and upcoming talents at the event in which attendance requirement is online registration via the festival’s official website.

Speaking, Chairman, Pitcher Lagos Festival and Chief Executive of CHINI Africa, Nnamdi Industry, Dr Nnamdi Ndu, highlighted the festival’s role in nurturing the next generation of creatives through programs like the Future Creative Leaders Academy.

He said the festival aim to celebrate and empower African creativity, bringing together and showcasing outstanding work from across the continent.

Ndu stated: “We a’re excited to be engaging with the vibrant creative community in Lagos and putting the creativity of Africa on full display. It is a moment to celebrate the brilliance of our industry and the bold ideas that continue to shape its future.

“We are proud to honor those who are inspiring the next generation to dream bigger, create bolder, and push the boundaries of what is possible”.

Meanwhile, the Lagos edition follows the festival’s international debut in Cannes earlier this year and will feature screenings and exhibitions of winning entries from the Pitcher Awards 2025, and as well serve as the platform for the official presentation of the Special Awards and Academy Awards.

Among the honorees are PHD Nigeria, which will receive Media Agency of the Year, and Dentsu Creative Kenya, named Advertising Agency of the Year, among others.

The Pitcher Academy Awards will also be presented to emerging talent, including young professionals under 30 competing in categories such as design, copywriting, media, and digital.

University students excelling in the FCLA Competition will be recognized, alongside the supervising lecturer and the best-performing institution. National winners of the Young Lions Competition will also be honored.