Photos of United Capital staff who died in Afriland Towers fire

Six employees of United Capital have been confirmed dead following the inferno that swept through Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial complex in Lagos, on September 16.

The fire, which reportedly began in the inverter room in the basement of the building, also claimed four officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

In a statement issued on Monday, United Capital, a pan-African investment and financial services group, acknowledged the tragic deaths of its workers and said a memorial service would be organised to honour their lives.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void,” the firm said earlier.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as providing all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.”

The company also released the identities of the deceased staff:

Jesutoni Shodipo, 21, a graduate intern in the compliance department.

Kehinde Adeoye, 36, an officer in the compliance department.

Ndidi Osaemedike-Okeke, 41, a staff member with the trustees division.

Olumide Oyefodunrin, 27, who served as a trust officer.

Opeyemi Oloyede, 26, a compliance intern.

Rebecca Adenuga, 26, an executive associate in the wealth management department.