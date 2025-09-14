Photos: Obi, Tanko, Rhodes-Vivour visit Obasanjo, Olubadan; harp on unity, justice

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, alongside Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Segun Adebanjo, on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the newly installed Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja.

Obi, who disclosed the visit in a statement on his Facebook page, said discussions at both meetings centred on the state of the nation and the need to promote unity, fairness, justice, and love among Nigerians.

“In both visits, we were fortunate to discuss the state of our nation and how all of us can live in unity, love, fairness, and justice progressively together,” he stated.

Obi further stressed that the engagements reinforced his belief in the possibility of building a new Nigeria through the collective efforts of a competent and compassionate team committed to national progress.