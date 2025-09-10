Photos: Macron hosts Tinubu in France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday hosted Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The two leaders met over a private working lunch as part of President Tinubu’s ongoing diplomatic engagements in Europe.

Photographs released from the engagement showed both presidents exchanging greetings before proceeding to their discussions inside the palace.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga shared images from the meeting on his X account.